Sen Cotton warns amnesty for millions in a DACA bill

















Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Breitbart that Democrats are using Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to give to leverage large-scale amnesty.

“The president cannot simply say he is not gonna enforce an entire category of our laws, so the case was rightly decided,” Cotton said about the now-canceled DACA program. “There should be no more DACA permits issued period. And what Congress should do is address these problems in a targeted way.”

“But what the Democrats won’t do, it’s just that: They want to use the people who have received the DACA program’s benefits as leverage to get a massive amnesty,” Cotton stated. “So even when President Trump proposed a step that would give those recipients legal status in return for things like eliminating chain migration, finishing the wall, eliminating the diversity lottery, the Democrats said no, because they want a massive amnesty.”

He warned, “That’s what they’re trying to do right now in their big-budget blowout. They wanna slip amnesty in there. They’re gonna claim it’s just for a few very sympathetic DACA recipients. In reality, it’s gonna be for millions and millions of illegal aliens.”

They have at least 8 million in mind. This will encourage far more illegal immigration.



