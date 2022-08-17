AT&T Used Its Power to Demand Workers at Home Get Vaxxed

AT&T demands representatives who work from home and never go to the office must be vaccinated. That’s a lot of power for a company to assume over the individual rights of its workers. The union sided with the company in requiring vaccination for employees who work 100% at home.

The only possible explanation for such a requirement is that AT&T believes that the virus can be transmitted over phone lines, Steve Kirsch wrote on his substack. He wants to see the data on it.

Given that the US health community claimed everything was guided by science, we should see that data.

On the At&T website, it says:

This new COVID-19 vaccination policy calls for employees covered by these labor contracts who come into work locations, client and customer events or sites, or who are temporarily working from home to be fully vaccinated and compliant with the policy by Feb. 1, 2022, unless they get an approved job accommodation.

That would confirm Kirsch’s comments. Many companies have done this because of the hysteria around vaccinations and the unquestioning obedience to government fiats.

For the government, it appears to be about power, at least in part.

A few lawsuits contesting mandates like this have gone the way of the complainants. We need a lot more of these. People should be wise by now.

When you see the abuse of individual rights and the power NIAID Director Dr. Fauci so abused, you should worry about the World Health Organizations’ move to assume all power over pandemics.

Former NY Lt. Governor Betsy McCaughey wrote about it recently:

When the next pandemic hits, President Joe Biden wants the World Health Organization — a puppet of the Chinese Communist Party — to have more power over the U.S. and other countries. Among other changes, WHO is pushing for “equity” in access to vaccines and medicines, meaning the U.S. will be hindered from rushing new vaccines and treatments to its own population until poor countries are supplied, never mind who develops and pays for the drugs. Should the U.S. surrender its ability to care for its own population for the sake of global “equity”? The answer is no.

Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top delegate to WHO, is behind the dangerous idea of enlarging WHO’s power. We should all vigorously oppose it.

They want to decide when an illness is a pandemic and what mandates should be issued. They want it to include enforcement provisions and affect the sovereignty of the 194 member nations. They believe in lockdowns, masks, and forced vaccinations with passports.

Let the AT&T mandate serve as a cautionary tale.

