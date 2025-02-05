Attorney General Bondi Freezes Fed Funding to Sanctuary Cities

According to Fox News, Attorney General Pam Bondi froze federal funding to sanctuary cities. Bondi issued several directives today.

“And as for illegal migrants, Bondi has directed the DOJ to pause all federal funding for sanctuary cities.

“Bondi has also directed the DOJ to identify and evaluate all funding agreements with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide support to illegal aliens.

“She is also directing litigating components of the Justice Department to investigate instances of jurisdictions impeding law enforcement and directing them to prosecute, when necessary.”

They need to check out Gov. Murphy and the illegal lady he’s hiding over a garage. Although, I doubt he was telling the truth. It was probably just propaganda.

The lawsuits will flow over this. The sanctuary city funds are essential in blue regions.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will also issue directives to combat the weaponization of the legal system, make prosecutors seek the death penalty when appropriate, and work with the Department of Homeland Security to “completely eliminate” cartels and transnational criminal organizations, Fox News Digital has learned.

Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals, as Border Czar Tom Homan has said. The criminal aliens are destroying our cities. Combined with the lax law enforcement, it’s an easily predicted disaster.

We were importing the world’s criminals.

Yesterday, #YourFDLE and our federal partners at @HSITampa, @ATF_Tampa and @EROMiami arrested suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members in Kissimmee, where we were able to seize various drugs, firearms, and cash from the suspects. These were just a few of the suspected TdA gang… pic.twitter.com/9RyLqsACTu — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 4, 2025

