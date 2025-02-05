US Agencies Keep Some ‘News’ Outlets Afloat – Corrupting the News?

If US agencies pay large fees for news outlets’ subscriptions, doesn’t that income come with a price? It makes these outlets somewhat beholden.

Americans need to know more about the relationship between the Democrat Party and the media. Some executive agency expenditures on somewhat disreputable news organizations need to be examined and reconsidered. They are all left-wing, of course.

According to Lee Fang, USAID separately funds various questionable news operations. Coda Story, an anti-disinformation news outlet headquartered in New York, revealed in its audit report that the National Endowment for Democracy – the sister nonprofit that works alongside USAID – provided special grants to finance its journalistic ventures.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a major investigative news outlet responsible for the Panama Papers and other blockbuster news series, relies heavily on funding from the State Department and USAID, Fang said.

Fang added that USAID money flows to contractors operating news outlets worldwide, such as Pact, Inc. and the East-West Management Institute. Yesterday, Fang wrote on Substack about USAID contractor Internews, which operates and funds several Ukrainian news outlets, many of which have called for censoring pro-peace American journalists and activists over false allegations that they are Russian agents.

Then we have government-funded NPR, PBS, and Voice of America – all left-wing.

The Voice of America reports news from 30 independent news outlets, including Ukraine. The propaganda flows.

The US taxpayer is funding Politico Pro for 37 people in the FDA. Do they need to fund left-wing Politico Pro or Pro Plus subscriptions?

What is Politico Pro, you ask?

While looking into the government-media relationship, we discovered that Pro and Pro Plus tell our bureaucrats all they need to know from their research and how to put the resulting policies forward.

The problem is Politico is very left-wing and biased.

So, is the Democrat Party running the agenda for the left, or is the media?

They spent a lot of money on the New York Times if the following is accurate. The Times is biased left as well. I’m not certain all the information going around about Politico is accurate.

These aren’t subsidies. They’re subscriptions. However, they are all left-wing. And the media is the Democrat party, and the Democrat party is the media. It’s hard to know who is in charge.

To clarify the tweets about US taxpayer funds being spent on Politico and New York Times — the government was purchasing subscriptions to these media sources for government employees, not just handing out subsidies to the outlets. It’s a bit of a distinction. The expenditure on… pic.twitter.com/2xVT3jr2Je — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) February 5, 2025

It should also be noted that the State Department was funding the Global Disinformation Index, which seeks to censor conservatives and other Americans with whom the left disagrees.

If this is accurate, we spend a lot on Reuters and the AP. If so, what happens when the media relies on a particular political party for millions of dollars? They are supposed to be independent news services, but if they get too much money from one source, it stands to reason they will favor them.

Now we got millions to @Reuters too! So basically the news wire service that America’s corporate media relies on for its headlines is funded by… USAID and… the freaking DoD??? https://t.co/pMFPKy96nc pic.twitter.com/sARuGNDho6 — RichieMcG (@RichieMcGinniss) February 5, 2025

