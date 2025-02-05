President Zelensky Says Tucker Is “Licking His (Putin’s) A$$

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused former Fox News host Tucker Carlson of “working for Putin” on Piers Morgan’s show yesterday. He also accused Tucker of “licking his ass,” meaning Putin’s. That’s disgusting.

He didn’t like Tucker telling Piers that Zelensky is persecuting his political opponents and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Zelensky is a dictator and won’t hold an election. At this point, he’s self-appointed.

Zelensky said, “He works for the Putin because he wants to lower me to the level of Putin. This is what he wants. He wants us to be equals.”

“It seems to me that to this journalist, I do not remember his surname. Excuse me, Tucker. Yes, Tucker, his name, but it seems to me he needs to more deeply understand what’s happening in Ukraine. Just stop working for Putin. Just stop licking his ass.

“Honestly, it seems to me very important. It seems to me that the person, no matter where he lives, must understand things. When he simply says something, you know, just throwing the words. Has he, for one time in his lifetime, lost his close ones? I wish to his family, I do not know his family, I wish them peace and no losses, but one must have his own opinion and understand that he probably influences many people. He’s simply disinforming them, misinforming the people.”

He also lied again about Trump’s inauguration. He told Piers Morgan he was invited to the Trump inauguration and decided not to go. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., already told everyone that he was not invited and pleaded to be invited at least three times.

Mr. Zelensky:

I found a good addition for the Eurovision "song" contest. Oh wait, this is Volodymyr Zelenskyy!

He could fit in just fine in this freak contest if you ask me. A little background :

Volodymyr Zelensky performed this dance act in black clothes and high heels in 2014, he… pic.twitter.com/PZSMtiQYOe — Jos Quinten (@TaranQ) May 10, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email