Nova Scotia Is Hopelessly Woke, Missing Children Can’t Change It

Two autistic children are missing in Nova Scotia, Canada. There is a desperate search for the children, missing in a rural part of Canada’s Nova Scotia province. They have been missing for more than six days, with dozens of rescuers combing the dense woods in search of the siblings.

Six-year-old Lily Sullivan and her brother Jack, 4, were last seen Friday morning at their home in Pictou County, about 70 miles from the province’s capital city of Halifax, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Police said on Saturday they believe the pair wandered away from their home.

It is not likely they are still alive and the police are investigating this as a potentially criminal act. The children hadn’t gone to school that week. The stepfather has been grilled and the mother has barely spoken to the stepfather, and is staying with her mother elsewhere.

It’s a terrible story.

That takes us to the police briefing.

The woke police officer began the report saying she’s on the land of the Mi’kmaq people. Then she recognized that African Nova Scotians are a distinct people. They’ve apparently been enriching Nova Scotia for 400 years.

Nova Scotia is lost.

Just absolutely ridiculous. Canadian police briefing on two missing children begins with land acknowledgments, which just shows how far gone the country it with wokeness. Wokeness is derailing focus from critical issues. pic.twitter.com/ohooaKqhJ7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2025

