Attorney representing the fake whistleblower is desperate to get rid of Trump

The law firm representing the so-called whistleblower who helped launch the most recent formal impeachment movement targeting President Donald Trump — as well as another fifteen or so anti-Trump whistleblowers — advertises for whistleblowers. Newly-uncovered tweets show Bakaj, the firm’s founder was desperate to find snitches so he could depose the President.

Bakaj founded the Compass Rose Legal Group, which is representing the first fake whistleblower (rumor monger) and multiple others on the matter of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president.

The two attorneys running the firm are both involved in Whistleblower Aid which Zaid co-founded in response to Trump’s win in 2016. They hunt for whistleblowers.

They previously offered those who come forward to rat on the Trump administration discounted pricing for legal representation. They also set up GoFundMe pages to pay for it all. So far, whistleblower number one has $157,000 on his fundraising page.

The first whistleblower was only aware of newspaper reports and gossip. Any other whistleblowers are showing up to verify his account. But we have the transcript of the call which contradicts the whistleblower’s tale. Repeat whistleblowers are meaningless.

Partisan Bakaj previously interned for Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton and did work for other Democrats. He gave a small donation to Biden. Breitbart revealed that on Feb 15, 2017, shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, Bakaj and the firm each tweeted about the discounted pricing for potential Trump administration informants. DESPERATE TWEETS Given seriousness of the situation,CLG will drop rates for IC + @WhiteHouse staff cntmplating disclosures. Lawyer-up https://t.co/UDSdZ6VqCO — Compass Rose Legal (@CompassRosePLLC) February 15, 2017 If you’re having #securityclearance issues, a #whistleblower, or under investigation, now is not the time to go it alone. Seek counsel! — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) January 23, 2017 We’re available to help any one who wants to go that route. @BradMossEsq @AndrewBakaj #1stAmendment works very well when lawyers who know how to weaponize it do so legally to protect #whistleblowers https://t.co/lkXLWwJ8pa — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) March 21, 2018 DESPERATE FOR 25TH AMENDMENT

Bakaj has quite a few tweets encouraging the removal of the President via the 25th Amendment and he desperately pleaded for informants to come forward.

25th Amendment. — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) August 11, 2017

If it’s about restricting access b/c of trust issues, by def. @realDonaldTrump isn’t able to discharge the powers and duties of his office. https://t.co/9WDJ7ajPLr — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) August 25, 2017

Tillerson and Mattis could pull together a majority of the cabinet and invoke the 25th. https://t.co/8x4MB2zI3t — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) October 10, 2017

ZAID IS AN ANTI-TRUMPER TOO

Zaid sued Trump’s organization in 2017 and it was beyond frivolous. The judge threw it out.

Mark Zaid was part of a legal team that filed a civil lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the Trump business in March of 2017.

Zaid represented Diane Gross and Khalid Pitts, the married owners of the Cork Wine Bar in Washington, D.C.

The couple opened their restaurant in 2008. They claimed that their business suffered after the Trump International Hotel opened nearby. Gross and Pitts claimed in the lawsuit, which was filed in the District of Columbia Superior Court, that the competition from the Trump Hotel was unfair to them and other restaurants in the area because the hotel may attract customers looking for favor with the president.

They wanted the hotel to close up. How absurd.

Zaid took the case and lost.