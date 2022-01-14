Aussie Minister Issues a Deportation Order on Novak Djokovic

The authoritarian Australian government canceled Novak Djokovic’s visa ahead of the Australian Open.

The Australian minister let Djokovic go through the courts to be allowed to play and he won. Then the Minister ignored the court decision to deport the tennis champion.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised special powers to cancel tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time on Friday, saying it was “in the public interest to do so.”

Djokovic’s appeal will be heard by the Federal Court of Australia on Sunday, the day before the Australian Open is set to begin.

Djokovic’s visa was first revoked shortly after his arrival in Melbourne on January 6, after Australian Border Force officials said he had “failed to provide appropriate evidence” to receive a vaccine exemption. A federal court decision on January 10 had overturned that first cancellation.

Even if he gets to play by some miracle in the Australian nanny state, he hasn’t been able to prepare properly, having spent so much of his stay locked up in a hotel room.

Most of the Aussies want him out. They have a government that reflects them. The country is largely comprised of natives, descendants of prisoners, and descendants of guards. The guards won.

Why isn’t the tennis association pulling out?

This is the deportation order for the “public interest”:

