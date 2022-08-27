Aussie Says What Our Media Won’t: Biden Isn’t Running Anything

M Dowling
Australian News host says the truth out loud. “We all know someone else is pulling the strings.”

Of course, he is not capable of running anything. We know who works in the White House, and we know who they answer to and whose global precepts they follow. Those are the people running things and you didn’t vote for them.

Printed with permission of Comically Incorrect

