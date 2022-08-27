Aussie Says What Our Media Won’t: Biden Isn’t Running Anything

Australian News host says the truth out loud. “We all know someone else is pulling the strings.”

Of course, he is not capable of running anything. We know who works in the White House, and we know who they answer to and whose global precepts they follow. Those are the people running things and you didn’t vote for them.

Foreign Press admit TRUTH about Joe Biden Corporate Media too SCARED to say out loud… “We all know someone else is pulling the strings” pic.twitter.com/qq7BTDrEQ0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2022

