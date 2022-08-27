Dr. Malone Published an Analysis of Where We are With Vaccines

Dr. Robert Malone shared research by John Allison, JD, an accomplished attorney in the field of toxicology, epidemiology, and other related matters. He’s retired now but has extensively researched COVID-19. We included a summary, but you can read a better summary on Dr. Malone’s substack or on the link at the end.

One caveat; The presentation includes information that is not yet proven but there is evidence and a strong need to research it. The CDC doesn’t seem to research.

NO INFORMED CONSENT

Mr. Allison addressed the fundamental right of Americans to decide their bodily health and medical treatments. Informed consent is the ethical and legal principle by which that fundamental right is enforceable. To give informed consent, a person needs to be informed about the risks, benefits, and alternatives to the proposed treatment.

He does not believe Americans took the vaccines under informed consent:

Government misinformation about safety and effectiveness, censorship of credible scientific and medical information, and vaccine coercion deprived people of informed consent. Safe and effective drugs such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine might have saved thousands of infected people if they were allowed to be widely used. The vaccines do not meet short or long-term safety and efficacy and there were many red flags. They approval of the vaccines should be revoked. He said further that the spike proteins on the surface of the virus enable the virus to penetrate cells and cause infection. The spike proteins mutate, producing the Delta variant. Continuing mutations of the spike protein produced the Omicron variant. We are now dealing with the sub-variants of Omicron. Vaccines do not produce immunity to COV. They are designed to trigger an immune response to the spike proteins on the surface of the original virus. The vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of COV.

AFTER VACCINATION, 20.1% MORE PEOPLE DIED

“According to data on the CDC website, in the United States, there were 385,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in 2020 before the vaccines were widely available. In 2021, when vaccines were widely available, and mass vaccination campaigns took place, there were 463,210 deaths attributed to COVID-19 – an increase of 20.1%.”

When the Delta and the Omicron variants became the dominant form of the virus, government studies in different countries show that most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths occur among fully vaccinated people.

According to a Danish study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, vaccinated people, more than 90 days after vaccination, are more likely than unvaccinated people to be infected by Omicron.

Mr. Allison reviewed the possible adverse effects of spike proteins as they break off and travel to cells, but there were several other points that stood out.

ADDITIONAL PONTS

The vaccines also contain problematic ingredients. Pfizer and Moderna contain polyethylene glycol (PEG) as an active ingredient. It’s for research only. Pfizer contains a lipid named ALC-0315 and it too is for research only. It is not for human or veterinary diagnostic or therapeutic use. Yet, they are both directly injected into peoples’ bodies.

Adverse events and deaths reported in VAERS are greater than for all other vaccines combined.

As of July 1, 2022, more than 29,200 deaths and more than 212,600 serious injuries following the administration of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, have been reported in VAERS. Yet the CDC and the FDA continue to ignore these serious safety signals.

In contrast, in 1976, the federal government conducted a mass vaccination campaign against the swine flu. After roughly 25% of the population in the United States had been vaccinated, the government terminated the vaccination program due to reports of 25 deaths and 550 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome following vaccination.

ALL CAUSE MORTALITY

According to a mortality analysis by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 98.9% of all the people in the United States with a confirmed COVID-19 survived the disease. Most COVID-19 deaths occurred in elderly people with poor health and multiple comorbidities.

The Society of Actuaries collected and analyzed claims data from twenty life insurance companies providing group term coverage in the United States, representing roughly 90% of the employer-based group life insurance industry. All-cause mortality data for the pandemic period (April 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021) was compared to all-cause mortality data for the baseline period (2017 through 2019). The analysis reveals a dramatic spike in deaths from all causes during the third quarter of 2021 (July 1 through September 30).

During that quarter, excess mortality for all policyholders was more than 30% above baseline. The spike in deaths was even more dramatic for working-age people. Excess mortality for people ages 25 to 34 was 81% above baseline, excess mortality for people ages 35 to 44 was 117% above baseline, excess mortality for people ages 45 to 54 was 108% above baseline, and excess mortality for people ages 55 to 64 was 70% above baseline.

The dramatic increase in deaths from all causes during the third quarter of 2021, particularly among working-age people, undermines the claim that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective…

Read more on this link, COVID-19 Vaccines and Informed Consent

