Teen Gangster – Brutalized an Officer – Now Under Arrest in NYC

They caught the teenager who hit an off-duty officer behind his head with a metal pipe while jogging. The teen and his gang buddies robbed the unconscious off-duty officer. The officer is in critical but stable condition.

This is New York City today. The teen offender isn’t an outlier, and gangs are running rampant. Criminals commit crimes and are immediately released in New York with no bail. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Gov. Kathy Hochul are responsible. They will have to keep him in prison for a while due to the publicity the case received.

“18-year-old Oshawn Logan, a known gang member from the Bronx, arrested for robbing an off-duty police officer, fracturing his skull; believed to be part of a group responsible for at least 19 robberies in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens.”

Police have been searching for three suspects accused of robbing and brutally attacking Muhammad Chowdhury while jogging Tuesday morning near his home in the Bronx.

Chowdhury suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain after being hit in the head. After attacking him, police say the suspects stole his cell phone, keys, and wallet then took off in a black Honda sedan.

Eighteen-year-old Oshawn Logan, of the Bronx, is facing several charges, including robbery, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

