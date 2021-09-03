Austin-Biden are turning Army bases into refugee camps for 100% unvetted Afghans

















President Joe Biden’s administration is readying a plan to house about 50,000 Afghans across five states by effectively turning United States military bases into temporary refugee camps. It’s 50,000 so far.

Biden is asking his administration to expand capacity at U.S. military bases in Texas, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, and Indiana to accommodate them.

According to internal figures reviewed by CBS News, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin is currently housing about 6,400 Afghans. None have SIVs.

They are coming on “humanitarian parole” which means they haven’t been vetted and no one knows who they are.

The Defense Department plans to eventually house about 13,000 Afghans at Fort McCoy, according to CBS News. In addition, about 4,300 Afghans are currently staying at Fort Bliss in Texas, 3,500 are at Fort Dix in New Jersey, 1,700 are at Fort Lee in Virginia, and roughly 600 are at a base in Quantico, Virginia.

The Afghans will stay at the military bases for about 14 to 21 days while their immigration processing continues and will eventually be resettled across the U.S.

They can leave any time they want and a few have taken off.

It’s much worse than that. This is only the first 50,000 but a lot more are possibly going to swing states.

According to Stephen Miller’s sources, this is the beginning, not the end of the refugee resettlement operation. Through its foreign missions and consulates, the Biden administration might allow in an unending, open-ended way, Afghan nationals who leave the country to apply at any US mission around the globe to come to the United States.

The administration will possibly bypass lawful channels and allow all Afghans, mostly from Pakistan, to apply for entrance to America. And they will come — unvetted, bypassing scrutiny misusing a process called ‘parole’.

