Biden-Mayorkas are sending Cubans back to communist Cuba while everyone else gets in

















The US took 13 Cubans in custody as they arrived on a Key West Beach. Without hesitation, the administration will send them back to Communist Cuba.

Cubans tend to be Christians who become Republicans. Their values align with ours, but we can’t have that.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans are coming and the borders are open to criminals, drug dealers, sex traffickers, transnational gangs, and terrorists.

The Story

The Border Patrol apprehended 12 men and a woman, according to a report by the Miami Herald.

A similar boat, with 14 Cuban nationals, landed in the Upper Keys last Friday after a six-day trek at sea, and a Cuban man was rescued adrift near the Keys on Saturday, but he later died.

Another boat with six men landed in the Keys on Aug. 3, according to the report.

The 13 Cubans who were apprehended on Tuesday were interviewed by the Border Patrol, processed for removal proceedings, and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

They all asked for asylum and deserve it.

