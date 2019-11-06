Austin School District to teach sexual orientation+ in grade 3-8

The Austin Independent School District (ISD) school board voted in favor of a new sex education curriculum that, for the first time, will teach elementary students [grades three through eight] about sexual orientation, gender identity, and sexually transmitted diseases.

It normalizes LGBT sex acts at young ages and advises the words “mom” and “dad” to be eliminated from school terminology, accorrding to parents who spoke against it at the board meeting.

The school board approved the sex-ed curriculum despite the wishes of many outraged parents and faith-based groups who packed the meeting during which the vote occurred.

REACTIONS

David Walls, vice president of Texas Values and an Austin ISD parent, said in a statement the board’s vote “sends a clear message: people of faith and traditional moral values are not welcome in Austin ISD.”

As members of the conservative religious advocacy group, Texas Values, held a news conference before the meeting to express their opposition, protesters who supported the curriculum interrupted them with music, kazoos, megaphones, and chants.

Naomi Wilson, who stood in front of the Texas Values speakers and chanted “black trans lives matter,” was arrested by an Austin school district police officer and charged with trespassing before the meeting began. Wilson was scheduled to speak during the general comment portion of the board meeting, the Statesman reported.

One parent said both sides are sensationalizing the issue.

The transgender issue, in general, is very concerning for a lot of parents as more and more transgender their children as young as age three.

In 2016, the American College of Pediatricians issued a statement condemning gender reclassification in children by stating that transgenderism in children is child abuse.

“The American College of Pediatricians urges educators and legislators to reject all policies that condition children to accept as normal a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex,” the statement read. “Facts – not ideology – determine reality.”

SOURCES

