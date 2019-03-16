Australia Bans Milo After His Language About NZ “Appalled” Them

Australia’s government banned Milo Yiannopoulos for comments he made after the New Zealand massacre. He was denied entry based on his character, a test they’ve employed before. They said he engages in offensive language and they are “appalled.”
In the wake of the christchurch massacre, Milo referred to Islam as a “barbaric” and “alien” religious culture, but he also said he rejected violence.
THEY WERE LOOKING TO BAN HIM
They were trying to ban him in early March but there was some backlash so they reversed, but then he made comments after the massacre they didn’t like so they banned him this morning. Obviously, they wanted to ban him.
In an overnight Facebook post, he said assaults like the one in Christchurch happen because the establishment “mollycoddles extremist leftism and barbaric, alien religious cultures”.
He defended right-wing commentator Candace Owens after Tarrant wrote in a manifesto that the conservative American political activist was the person who “influenced me above all”. The manipulative killer probably said that because he hates her and is holding a grudge against her. She’s black and he doesn’t like black people.
In a Facebook post overnight, Mr. Yiannopoulos said Owens had “nothing to do with what happened” in New Zealand and appeared to blame the left for the deadly assault.
“People aren’t radicalized by their own side. They get pushed to the far-right by the left, not by others on the right,” Mr. Yiannopoulos wrote in a post that has since been shared widely.
“Attacks like this happen because the establishment panders to and mollycoddles extremist leftism and barbaric, alien religious cultures. Not when someone dares to point it out.”
He also wrote that “Everyone on the Right in public life is constantly rejecting ethnonationalism and violence. I, for instance, have spent my entire career denouncing political violence. Candace has never been especially controversial and has never had many far-Right fans. She gets less popular the further Right you go.”
Milo responded on Facebook, writing, “I’m banned from Australia, again, after a statement in which I said I abhor political violence.”
IS THIS ENOUGH TO BAN SOMEONE FROM A COUNTRY?
In another Facebook post, he linked to a statement by the Australian Immigration Minister, David Coleman, who said, Milo was banned because his “comments on social media regarding the Christchurch terror attack are appalling and foment hatred and violence.”
“I explicitly denounced violence. I said that we on the Right are constantly disavowing racists. I pointed out the inconvenient fact that it is Leftists committing the majority of political violence. And I criticized the establishment for pandering to Islamic fundamentalism. So Australia banned me again.”
“Note that not a single word or phrase I used is quoted by the Australian government. To do so would reveal that I said nothing remotely objectionable. This is why you should never temper your speech for the scolds, nannies and censors of the elite establishment: it doesn’t make any difference. They ban you anyway. All you do is compromise your principles.”
“Coleman and his party deserve to be annihilated at the next election for their betrayal of such fundamental western values as free speech and for cravenly folding to pressure from the Left. And I suspect that electoral annihilation is exactly what’s about to happen.”
WOW!!! THATS Some Balls!!! Hope it doesnt get him killed. Creeps in Australia just made him MORE.of a Target by their move.
I am “neutral” on people like Milo. I believe in our right to free speech. While SOME commentators do go borderline in their language, and that is both on the left AND right, I still support their right to freely express. The notion that, in this case, Milo’s posting is fomenting violence is, in my opinion, not true. For a number of years, both in the US and other places, it has become a climate where censorship of free thought/speech has once again been on the rise, and at present the majority of this censorship is brought by those who espouse “so called politically correct” thoughts, words, and actions. It has been so successful because the “powers” behind the suppression of free thought and speech are backed by elitist billionaires, huge social entities like FB, Twitter, that are populated with so called social justice warriors, who can and do throw their weight around and do so with impunity because there are no laws at present that prevents it. The whole “movement” is about indoctrination and control with focus on the end game they want to achieve, and that is essentially mind control over the masses. This is the stuff of “Marxist” theory that socialists, communists and dictators have used for centuries. It is blatantly obvious that the powerful that belong to this movement of suppression and indoctrination are becoming increasingly more successful at destroying the careers and reputations of whomever they choose to target. It is about silencing the opposing views and doing so with such total annihilation that it has put FEAR into their targets and fear into the general populations that if “they” can do that to the big names in societies, then the average person has no chance against such onslaught! Recently I, an average little elderly person, replied to someone’s Tweet (saying simply that he/she should to to the border and witness themselves the activities I mentioned, and guess what?, the censorship carried out by Twitters algorithms locked me out of my account for using “abuse and threatening language )in which the writer said it is manufactured “nonsense” and complete lies about the murder, rape, abuse, human trafficking, cartel violence and illegal drug smuggling, and organized illegal immigrating backed by activists who are well funded from those on the left who want no borders worldwide, and are behind the globalist worldview that they are pushing in order to achieve THEIR goal, which is a New World Order, which will be essentially a coordinated dictatorship by a one world leader, a one world government and a one world “religion”. The notion that such supreme dominance has always been on the minds of those who seek ultimate power for their OWN aggrandizement is called ridiculous by many deniers of history and facts. All the way back in the study of ancient history and throughout the histories of all civilizations and governments, the same common denominator can be found and that is the desire for ultimate power and that is driven by ultimate greed and complete disrespect for equality and worth of humankind. It is evil, is has always been evil, and the trail of destruction and suppression, and genocide as a means to those ends is well documented in history. The history that has been ignored, rewritten, and suppressed by indoctrination methods by many power seeking people and movements all through the story of civilization. All of the “new” movements that say they have the ultimate answers to how to build a world of tolerance and peace are not new at all, they are simply reinvented lies that the poorly educated, the gullible and the desperate hordes of human beings looking to be “saved” from their real or perceived desires to have someone, anyone, any system of leadership that will pull them up from the bottom of the heap to equality with those who have all the “goodies”eat up like candy. As far back as one can research this struggle between the rich powerful and those that want to be at the top of the heap, the story is basically the same. It just keeps being recycled and the gullible are clueless. The uninformed, the uneducated, those at the “bottom of the heap” today are no different than those in the same spot throughout the history of humankind. It is the eternal struggle between good and evil personified.