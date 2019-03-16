Australia Bans Milo After His Language About NZ “Appalled” Them

Australia’s government banned Milo Yiannopoulos for comments he made after the New Zealand massacre. He was denied entry based on his character, a test they’ve employed before. They said he engages in offensive language and they are “appalled.”

In the wake of the christchurch massacre, Milo referred to Islam as a “barbaric” and “alien” religious culture, but he also said he rejected violence.

THEY WERE LOOKING TO BAN HIM

They were trying to ban him in early March but there was some backlash so they reversed, but then he made comments after the massacre they didn’t like so they banned him this morning. Obviously, they wanted to ban him.

In an overnight Facebook post, he said assaults like the one in Christchurch happen because the establishment “mollycoddles extremist leftism and barbaric, alien religious cultures”.

He defended right-wing commentator Candace Owens after Tarrant wrote in a manifesto that the conservative American political activist was the person who “influenced me above all”. The manipulative killer probably said that because he hates her and is holding a grudge against her. She’s black and he doesn’t like black people.

In a Facebook post overnight, Mr. Yiannopoulos said Owens had “nothing to do with what happened” in New Zealand and appeared to blame the left for the deadly assault.

“People aren’t radicalized by their own side. They get pushed to the far-right by the left, not by others on the right,” Mr. Yiannopoulos wrote in a post that has since been shared widely.

“Attacks like this happen because the establishment panders to and mollycoddles extremist leftism and barbaric, alien religious cultures. Not when someone dares to point it out.”

He also wrote that “Everyone on the Right in public life is constantly rejecting ethnonationalism and violence. I, for instance, have spent my entire career denouncing political violence. Candace has never been especially controversial and has never had many far-Right fans. She gets less popular the further Right you go.”

Milo responded on Facebook, writing, “I’m banned from Australia, again, after a statement in which I said I abhor political violence.”

IS THIS ENOUGH TO BAN SOMEONE FROM A COUNTRY?

In another Facebook post, he linked to a statement by the Australian Immigration Minister, David Coleman, who said, Milo was banned because his “comments on social media regarding the Christchurch terror attack are appalling and foment hatred and violence.”

“I explicitly denounced violence. I said that we on the Right are constantly disavowing racists. I pointed out the inconvenient fact that it is Leftists committing the majority of political violence. And I criticized the establishment for pandering to Islamic fundamentalism. So Australia banned me again.”

“Note that not a single word or phrase I used is quoted by the Australian government. To do so would reveal that I said nothing remotely objectionable. This is why you should never temper your speech for the scolds, nannies and censors of the elite establishment: it doesn’t make any difference. They ban you anyway. All you do is compromise your principles.”

“Coleman and his party deserve to be annihilated at the next election for their betrayal of such fundamental western values as free speech and for cravenly folding to pressure from the Left. And I suspect that electoral annihilation is exactly what’s about to happen.”