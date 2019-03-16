New Zealand Mass Killer Is Not a Conservative

The mass killer who shot innocent people in prayer, including children, is being portrayed as a conservative by people with agendas. He is not. The monster who shot the innocents identifies as a Socialist who was once a Communist. He is a white nationalist, a vile label that Democrats in America try to pin on Conservatives, Libertarians, and Republicans.

THE KILLER’S MANIFESTO

During the horrific slaughter by Brent Tarrant in New Zealand, forty-one worshippers were shot mercilessly at the Al Noor Mosque. Seven more were murdered at the Linwood Mosque, and another victim died at a local hospital.

The killer live streamed the event for his lunatic friends who cheered him on prior to the murder spree. He brought guns and bombs to slaughter people. He said he chose firearms because he believed it would mobilize the “left wing” in the United States to “abolish the second amendment,” which would upset the “right wing” and fracture the U.S. “along cultural and racial lines.”

The Australian citizen was living in New Zealand at the time of the killing and, according to his bizarre 74-page manifesto, he chose that location for mass murder as a “target rich of an environment.” In describing his crime, he said it was “a terrorist attack with a “racial component to the attack.”

He feared white genocide.

The Arrogance of a Killer

The arrogant Tarrant wants us all to know who he thinks he is. Tarrant identifies as a socialist, “depending on the definition,” and an “eco-fascist” who sees communist China as the country that best embodies his beliefs.

The monster, who killed people who did nothing wrong, said he likes Trump “as a symbol of renewed white identity and common purposes” but “as a policy maker and leader god no.”

The manipulative killer said Candace Owens “has influenced me above all.” Then he wrote, probably while smirking at the fools he knew would believe him, she “her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness. Though I will have to disavow some of her beliefs, the extreme actions she calls for are too much, even for my tastes.”

The sardonic killer wanted to hurt Candace Owens with that vicious lie. Ms. Owens has never called for violence or condoned it. To the contrary, she has been the frequent victim of it.

Ms. Owens replied that if the media attempts to claim she inspired the massacre, “they better all lawyer the f*ck up. I will go full Covington Catholic School.”

The evil killer also said “Spyre the dragon 3 taught me ethnographies-nationalism. Fortnite trained me to be a killer and to floss on the corpses of my enemies.”

He Just Hates

He hates Antifa and is thankful to God that conservatism is dead for having conserved nothing. Thanks to them, he says, “The natural environment is industrialized, pulverized, and commoditized.”

He encouraged Christians to be strong against our enemies, which, of course, would be him and anyone like him.

Tarrant said the death of a young Swedish girl by a Muslim immigrant inspired him to choose Muslims as targets.

The manipulator is great at placing blame as are the left in this country, acting precisely as expected.

Trying to make ideological sense out of an evil madman is an exercise in futility no matter what side they appear to be on. He has elements of both.