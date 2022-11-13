Australia Is Backpedaling: Under 30s Should Not Get the Booster

M Dowling
The safe and effective mandated vaccine wasn’t so safe and effective after all. The Australian government will not advise the youth to get the 4th booster shot due to increased myocarditis cases. They should have given this advice as soon as they knew it was possible.

But don’t worry, it’s mild myocarditis.

As Pfizer’s former VP says, these people in charge are not normal people. These boosters are not properly tested and they’re not safe.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
7 minutes ago

Every once in awhile politicians and political bureaucrats seem to display a little common sense. It would have been much better if the non-mRNA Novavax had been used from the beginning. Just sows the power of rich Big Pharma.

