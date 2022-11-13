Australia Is Backpedaling: Under 30s Should Not Get the Booster

The safe and effective mandated vaccine wasn’t so safe and effective after all. The Australian government will not advise the youth to get the 4th booster shot due to increased myocarditis cases. They should have given this advice as soon as they knew it was possible.

But don’t worry, it’s mild myocarditis.

Aus The Govt says it will advise Under 30s take The 4th Shot due to the Increased events of Myocarditis…To late for the who were told it was … pic.twitter.com/OXIBvWezNc — (@riseupandresist) November 13, 2022

As Pfizer’s former VP says, these people in charge are not normal people. These boosters are not properly tested and they’re not safe.

Ex Vice President of Pfizer Dr Mike Yeadon‼️‼️

“This is good versus evil‼️‼️

“The kind of planning and thinking it takes to have done what has happened, they’re not normal people…‼️” pic.twitter.com/Pn6I73r48I — Sophia Dahl (@sophiadahl1) November 11, 2022

You have to ask yourself why these doctors are risking their livelihood and medical degrees to tell the world about the adverse effects of the mRNA vaccines. They have nothing to gain and everything to loose pic.twitter.com/8cxH0bXEci — Rebel_with_a_cause (@BHappyOwnNothin) November 13, 2022

