Australian news reports the truth about Biden

Unfortunately, one must travel the world to get the real news. We found truth ignored by U.S. media. Joe Biden is a complete far-Left disaster only 108 days into his presidency. Consumer spending is flat, he’s destroying the dollar, criminals, jihadists, deadbeats, and drugs are pouring in through our open borders with, we are sure, some very nice people who all have no regard for our laws thanks to Democrats. They will take jobs Americans need. And we have serious inflation plus our infrastructure was hacked and Biden did nothing.

The infrastructure bill is for payoffs and socialist programs. It does almost nothing for infrastructure.

NEWS FROM AUSTRIALIA

U.S. President Joe Biden should vacate the office of president given his cognitive capacity is in an “advanced state of decline”, according to Sky News host Alan Jones. [Of course, Kamala is just as bad.]

“Biden is under pressure from the left and does not have the cognitive capacity to take them on,” Mr. Jones said. “This is elder abuse; the man should go. But what is just as bad is all we get from a new Biden administration, brainwashed by the left; they can’t trot out anything to him and he will say what he likes. It is just woke nonsense. “We can’t be serious that this is the leader of the Western world.”

Mr. Jones also said the President had “no plan” to evacuate 17,000 Afghan translators who have assisted the US military and are considered traitors by the Taliban. Mr. Jones said this was an example of Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline” and his “pathetically weak” administration’s response.

That is actually evil.

“According to his Defense Secretary, there is no plan for evacuation”, he said. “In other words, a pathetically weak and left-wing American Administration under Biden has made no decision, in spite of multiple warnings on how to protect these translators and their families after the US withdrawal is complete.

“In Biden’s advanced state of cognitive decline, Biden wouldn’t have a clue.”

