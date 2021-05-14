Blood libel O-Cortez whines Rep. Greene yelled at her



















You probably heard the recent screams of Democrats who want to rid the House of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene because she allegedly yelled at the very nasty blood libel queen, AOC.

Rep. Greene denied she yelled at her while meeting with reporters on Thursday.

“Screaming is what people do when rockets are fired at them — like Hamas terrorists are firing into Israel,” Greene said. “They scream when that happens, I was talking to AOC saying ‘you need to debate me about the Green New Deal,’ that’s her legislation, she should be able to defend it for the American people.”

Crybaby Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is ranting about how fearful she is over Rep. Greene’s alleged “screaming.”

Since AOC lies constantly, we’ll go with Greene on this one if we are forced to choose.

AOC is the person who is siding with the terrorist group Hamas over Israel, yet she is a victim?

Greene wants her to debate the Green New Deal but AOC is too cowardly and, probably too stupid, to debate her.

The Washington Post reported that Greene called out to Ocasio-Cortez as they left the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon. When the progressive Democrat kept walking, Greene reportedly picked up her pace and began shouting at her about supporting Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Greene also brought up her desire to debate Ocasio-Cortez about her “radical socialist” beliefs, the paper said.

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted, the Post reported. “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”

Ocasio-Cortez never stopped to talk, but at one point turned around to throw “her hands in the air in an exasperated motion,” the paper reported.

AOC should debate if she wants to destroy the economy with her GND. The least she should do is debate it.

Rep. Greene has tweeted a number of responses:

And any US Member of Congress supporting terrorists Hamas should be expelled. Any member supporting and fundraising for criminals in Antifa/BLM riots in American cities should be expelled. That’s the #JihadSquad and the VP. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 13, 2021

Related

















