Australian Sen. Issues an Urgent Warning of The WHO Dictatorship

Another person of authority is telling the truth about The WHO Pandemic Treaty. Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts released a video warning that the World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty is a “dictator-style power grab.”

The WHO called for for an International Pandemic Treaty in March, 2021. It will give them the power to take complete control in the event of a pandemic only they get to declare. They get to usurp the sovereignty of 194 nations that signed onto the treaty. Joe Biden supports it.

Roberts said in a statement: “The World Health Organisation’s pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation amendments are a threat to Australia’s sovereignty. Similar amendments were defeated before, but we must defeat them again,” said Roberts.

“Reject the World Health Organisation’s grab for dictator powers. And while we’re at it, withdraw from the WHO and the UN entirely. Aus EXIT,” he said emphatically.

THE DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE

In the clip below, Sen. Roberts calls it a “dystopian nightmare.” What he says about how the Pandemic Treaty will affect Australia holds true for 193 other nations.

He said the WHO demands the right to dictate Australian state and health policy, including ordering compulsory vaccination, lockdowns, and closures of borders and businesses. Worst of all will be the detention of anyone not complying with its arbitrary rules. They can order a company to stop making drugs. He noted that the catastrophic ivermectin ban would be used.

It kills accountability and sovereignty. He also warned of crippling money and market sanctions. The chosen will vote behind closed doors and rob us of our freedoms. He said the globalists would vote with a predetermined outcome in his estimation.

He continued, saying that the WHO wants tens of billions of dollars from Australia to force companies to give the drugs for free to African nations.

The government must not sign over rights to unelected globalist bureaucrats.

The Pandemic Treaty also gets to declare worldwide censorship. Keep in mind that the WHO is closely aligned with Maoist China.

It’s very real and very possible.

Watch:

Related