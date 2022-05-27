Pandemic Treaty Mandates a Digital Passport and ID for The Great Reset

The WHO recently announced plans for an international pandemic treaty tied to a digital passport and digital ID system, says Aaron Kheriaty at The Brownstone Institute. The WHO plans medical tracking and social credits.

They met in December 2021 for only the second time since the WHO’s founding in 1948. They adopted one new objective – “The World Together.”

The WHO plans to finalize the treaty by 2024. It will shift governing authority now reserved for sovereign states to The WHO during a pandemic by legally binding member states to the WHO’s revised International Health Regulations, Kheriaty explains.

WHO gets to decide what a pandemic is and when it is. They can also act if they think one is coming.

The amendments were submitted by the far left Democrat leadership of the United States in January 2022. The regulations bind all 194 UN member states. These amendments only require a simple majority to pass.

It will severely impact the national sovereignty of every member state as the nations turn it over to The WHO and the UN. It’s a surrender. The US is surrendering to the UN.

The Surrender:

The WHO doesn’t have to consult with member states or attempt to obtain verification from the state where a reported outbreak is taking place before acting. They’ve just in the past week decided lockdowns are an important tool during pandemics or perceived pandemics.

Under Article 12, the WHO will be granted additional powers to determine a public health emergency of regional concern or an intermediate health alert.

The relevant state no longer needs to agree with the WHO Director General’s determination that an event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. The WHO – a Chinese Communist apparatchik – will form a committee and make the decision.

The amendments will give “regional directors” within the WHO, rather than elected representatives of the relevant states, the legal authority to declare a Public Health Emergency of Regional Concern.

Also, when an event does not meet the criteria for a public health emergency of international concern but the WHO Director-General determines it requires heightened awareness and a potential international public health response, he may determine at any time to issue an “intermediate public health alert” to states and consult the WHO’s Emergency Committee. It’s a fiat.

It’s an ENORMOUS POWER GRAB

CHINA’S ROADBLOCKS?

Allegedly, it’s in response to overcoming China’s roadblocks as we say when covid first broke out. However, in reality, the amendments shift power away from sovereign states to unelected bureaucrats, centralizing power in a sketchy organization.

With The WHO deciding unilaterally what is a pandemic, the world will have a one-size -fits all communist approach.

Tedros, The WHO director general is a Marxist and a friend to violent dictators.

IN ANTICIPATION

In anticipation of their new powers, The WHO has contracted German-based Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems to develop a global vaccine passport system, with plans to link every person on the planet to a QR code digital ID.

This system will be universal, mandatory, trans-national, and operated by unelected bureaucrats in a captured NGO who already bungled the covid pandemic response.

It becomes a medical tyrant implementing the WEF tracking and ID systems to control the masses.

THIS IS THE ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT

Senator @RandPaul Joins @JesseBWatters To React To The One World Government Agenda Being Pushed At The WEF In Davos “They used to say ‘oh it’s a conspiracy’ and we would always say no it’s in their mission statement. They say it at every meeting, that’s what they’re for.” pic.twitter.com/KdPRjNWRf1 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 26, 2022

They are evil:

WEF is evil. In 5 short minutes https://t.co/bjCmUlblE8 Share away pic.twitter.com/tJfetuvL0u — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 26, 2022

Bill Gates, @wef yesterday: “The vaccines don’t have duration and they’re not good at infection blocking.” Pfizer CEO, @wef today: “[vaccination] will maximize chances of not getting infected…you vaccinate not only to protect yourself, but also to protect society.” 🤡show! pic.twitter.com/4R3g9s9xpj — Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) May 25, 2022

