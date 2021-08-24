Fox host, Jill Biden ‘failed the country’ – True

















When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?…I can’t help but look at Jill Biden.” ~ Rachel Campos Duffy

“I look at this and I think, well, we had a president who was impeached over a phone call. This looks like a much more impeachable offense, if you ask me,” Campos-Duffy said about the crisis in Afghanistan. “I know that’s probably, you know, technically it’s probably not.”

“But when you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly, this, you know, mentally frail, in this position?” she continued. “And that’s, yes, of course, the media, many people are saying you had some people on your show this week who were suggesting it was Susan Rice and Obama, and maybe Valerie Jarrett.”

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” she concluded. “No one knew better his state of mind than Jill, Dr. Jill Biden. And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”

Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, responded to the news segment by saying that the remarks were “disgusting” and demanding an apology.

Rachel Duffy: “When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?…I can’t help but look at Jill Biden” pic.twitter.com/Hj461MDeD3 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 23, 2021

JILL RAN AROUND WITH NED DEVINE

Yes, of course. Mrs. Campos-Duffy is correct. There is little doubt that Jill, that’s Ed.D. Jill, knows what condition Joe Biden is in but covered for him, telling him what words to say when he went blank, jumping in on his speeches, making his speeches for him, campaigning for him. It made her look like a scheming and dishonest woman with some type of ulterior motive.

Joe Biden is unfit, frail, confused, lacks mental acuity, and he’s delusional. About that last one, so is much of his team.

Her spokesperson wants an apology from Fox.

“This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the🗑️where it belongs,” Michael LaRosa said.

This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the🗑️where it belongs. https://t.co/emBFCwKDiV — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) August 23, 2021

Do you remember the apologies for the attacks on Melania, the beautiful, gracious First Lady ignored by the hateful Left? How about apologies for comments from CNN, MSNBC for their constant lies? LaRosa had no problem with them when they bashed her relentlessly.

Jill made Vogue but not Melania who was a top fashion model. Why? Because the Left wanted to hurt Melania. Mrs. Campos Duffy is simply telling the truth.

As Kyle Becker says:

Has there ever been a bigger non-entity as First Lady than Jill Biden? pic.twitter.com/csSJOecmBf — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 22, 2021

When is CNN going to apologize for hoping Melania gets the Wuhan Virus?

Has there ever been a bigger non-entity as First Lady than Jill Biden? pic.twitter.com/csSJOecmBf — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 22, 2021

When is NY Times’ fake historian going to apologize for manipulated photos in an effort to demonize the Rose Garden which is now actually a Rose Garden all Summer instead of a Tulip Garden in the Spring?

The #Trump family did its best to turn the lovely Rose Garden into a neo-fascist parade ground. https://t.co/XTVvqnFzaX — howardfineman (@howardfineman) August 22, 2020

The Rose Garden:



Remember when The Washington Post’s Robin Givhan called Melania’s Christmas decor a “horror show.” The following is what they thought was a horror show.

There were no apologies.

When is Jake Tapper going to apologize for letting Jill slide with her lies and pronouncements?

Q: “Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe” Jill Biden: “You can’t even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe.” Q: “I can’t even say the word gaffe?” JB: “Nope. Done. It’s gone.” Q: “The gaffe issue is over?” JB: “Over. So over.” pic.twitter.com/NV8bAs7TP9 — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2020

Related















