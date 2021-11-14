Austria Won’t Let Unvaccinated 12 Years and Over Leave Their Homes, Police to Patrol

















Austria has already banned the unvaccinated from restaurants, cinemas, ski lifts, and hairdressers, but now they won’t be able to leave their homes, allegedly for ten days.

The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting at midnight Sunday but the lockdown does not apply to the vaccinated even although the vaccinated can spread the virus and catch it.

“It’s our job as the government of Austria to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday. “Therefore we decided that starting Monday … there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

The lockdown affects about two million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million, but not children under 12 years since they cannot be vaccinated.

The lockdown will last for ten days, allegedly, and police will patrol for violators.he’s assigning additional forces to capture violators.

“The rate for the unvaccinated is at over 1,700, while for the vaccinated it is at 383,” Chancellor Schallenberg said.

“It’s going to be an uncomfortable winter” for the unvaccinated, he said.

Schallenberg also called on people who have been vaccinated to get their booster shot, saying that otherwise “we will never get out of this vicious circle.”

This time, it is not the Jews who are demonized, it’s the unvaccinated.

Some Austrians Are Rebelling

13.11.21 🇦🇹 Protests in Austria as the country has announced it will lockdown only the unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Xgekb8fk7r — Gladys HILL (@GladysHillcoach) November 13, 2021

WATCH: Protesters gather in Austria against the quarantine of unvaccinated people, which starts at midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/AvrEVHD2H3 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 14, 2021

AUSTRIA JOINING OUR FREEDOM FIESTA!!! LET’S GO!!! LANG LEBE DIE FREIHEIT!!! pic.twitter.com/fRagbhSLA2 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 14, 2021

Protests continue into today in Austria to stop the new lockdown. Innsbruck, Austriapic.twitter.com/VVrLNKWvBF — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 14, 2021

Related















