Axios fact-checked Kamala’s lie but then changed their minds and lied









Axios deleted a tweet fact-checking Vice President Kamala Harris after she repeated the debunked claim that the Biden administration is “starting from scratch” with its coronavirus vaccine rollout. Then they changed their minds and left out the fact-check. In essence, Axios is knowingly lying too.

Axios co-founder, Mike Allen asked Harris about the difficulties of the administration’s response to the pandemic after nearly one month in office, during an interview.

“There was no stockpile … of vaccines,” Harris responded. “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year!”

Axios shared that lie but included Dr. Fauci’s comment refuting it.

“We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution,” Fauci said during a White House press briefing.

Axios then covertly deleted the tweet. This is the deleted tweet:

Axios decided to replace it with only Harris’s lie:

.@VP Harris: “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. … We’re starting from scratch.”@mikeallen: Are you having to adjust your sights now of what’s possible, given that?@VP: “We’ve gotta figure out a way. … No patience for, ‘It can’t be done.'” #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/opif5rjg96 — Axios (@axios) February 15, 2021

A former top White House aide TJ Ducklo is dating an Axios reporter. While Ducklo quit, for now, the relationship does come into question here.

However, Axios is biased-left so perhaps it doesn’t even matter.

It is a bizarre and easily provable lie.

Axios deleted the tweet on the left which pointed out that Kamala’s claim seemed to be contradicted by what Fauci has said, and Axios replaced it with the Kamala tweet on the right which no longer includes the context from Fauci. pic.twitter.com/Wws9XX92Ip — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 15, 2021

Related