NAACP and Rep sue DJT and Giuliani for violating the KKK Act! Clown show!









NAACP on Tuesday morning filed a federal lawsuit against former President Donald J. Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, claiming that they violated a 19th-century statute when they tried to prevent the certification of the election on January 6.

They brought it on behalf of [themselves] and hard-left partisan Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Democrats want to bankrupt both men and keep Donald Trump busy with lawsuits. This is also another way to besmirch the men.

The lawsuit contends that Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani violated the Ku Klux Klan Act. It’s an 1871 statute that includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfered with Congress’s constitutional duties. The suit also names the Proud Boys, and the Oath Keepers militia group. The legal action accuses Mr. Trump, Mr. Giuliani, and the two groups of conspiring to incite a violent riot at the Capitol, with the goal of preventing Congress from certifying the election.

The NAACP and Mr. Thompson had no problem with the violent communist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter. In fact, this is his Twitter page headline:

Thompson, 73, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has served in Congress since 1993. He states in his lawsuit that he had to wear a gas mask and hide on the floor of the House gallery for three hours during the riot, and heard the gunshot that killed Ashli Babbitt.

Thompson alleges that his health was put at risk.

The NAACP is just another hard-left organization, and this is a clown show.

