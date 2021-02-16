NAACP and Rep sue DJT and Giuliani for violating the KKK Act! Clown show!

NAACP on Tuesday morning filed a federal lawsuit against former President Donald J. Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, claiming that they violated a 19th-century statute when they tried to prevent the certification of the election on January 6.
They brought it on behalf of [themselves] and hard-left partisan Rep. Bennie Thompson.
Democrats want to bankrupt both men and keep Donald Trump busy with lawsuits. This is also another way to besmirch the men.
The lawsuit contends that Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani violated the Ku Klux Klan Act. It’s an 1871 statute that includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfered with Congress’s constitutional duties. The suit also names the Proud Boys, and the Oath Keepers militia group. The legal action accuses Mr. Trump, Mr. Giuliani, and the two groups of conspiring to incite a violent riot at the Capitol, with the goal of preventing Congress from certifying the election.
The NAACP and Mr. Thompson had no problem with the violent communist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter. In fact, this is his Twitter page headline:
Thompson, 73, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has served in Congress since 1993. He states in his lawsuit that he had to wear a gas mask and hide on the floor of the House gallery for three hours during the riot, and heard the gunshot that killed Ashli Babbitt.
Thompson alleges that his health was put at risk.
The NAACP is just another hard-left organization, and this is a clown show.
READ THE LAWSUIT BELOW
2 16 21 Thompson v Trump Complaint on Scribd
How about Wokeanda instead of Wakanda?
Look for the divide and conquer to ramp up as part of the unity.
It will keep everyone distracted from the last act of looting everything down to the foundations like the Sopranos taking over the sporting goods store and enacting the five finger don’t mind if I do discount.
(h/t-Dr. Savage)
Democrats always lose when they fight Donald Trump
they lost the Russia collusion thing
lost the ukraine impeachment
lost the incitement to violence impeachment
they will lose this absurd naacp thing
Just another frivolous lawsuit perpetrated by the radical left wing and should be thrown out of court and these clown should be responsible for court costs.