Axios Points to a Poll of the CEO Murder, Then Ties It to J6

According to Axios, the reaction to Thompson’s death and suspected shooter Luigi Mangione has “captivated” America. “The event has laid bare public outrage towards the insurance industry, curiosity about Mangione’s digital footprint, and a blatant lack of empathy from people online.”

“Most voters (68%) think the actions of the killer against Thompson were unacceptable, while 17% found them acceptable, an Emerson College poll out this week found.”

When Luigi Mangione killed a man he didn’t even know in cold blood, he became a folk hero to some because he murdered the CEO of United Health Care. Luigi planned it in advance, and his mother told police she could kind of see him doing something like that. She should be careful about what she says. This administration is out to get parents. It’s the new MeToo.

Before anyone knew who he was, T-shirts popped up online with the three words he wrote on the bullets that killed Brian Thompson – deny, defend, depose. Young people dressed like him and had contests over who looked the most like him. Jokes appeared online, and lashing out about healthcare dominated CNN and MSNBC. They should lash out against Obamacare, not simply healthcare.

Axios posted an Emerson poll that indicated a large plurality of 18-29-year-olds thought the killer’s act was somewhat (24%) or completely (17%) “acceptable.”

While relying on an Emerson poll is shaky at best, it does show a disturbing trend.

The Emerson poll also found a partisan split and a small gender gap among respondents.

22% of Democrats found the killer’s actions acceptable, while 59% found them unacceptable. Among Republicans, 12% found the actions acceptable, while 16% of independents said the same.

Men (19%) found the killer’s actions slightly more acceptable than women (14%).

Devaluing Life, Promoting Radical Leftists

Axios, a left-wing publication that has been shooting its credibility in the foot, then said Americans are more likely to accept violence. Naturally, they tied it to a religious survey that found some think violence is okay to save the country. They then jumped to J6 and Donald Trump. As usual, they ignored communist and anarchist Antifa and Black Lives Matter who are trying to overturn the government and periodically burn down cities.

They ignore how people now tell youth not to value life. They can abort babies inches and moments from birth – no problem.

This is what they wrote:

Last year, a Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) survey found a quarter of Americans agreed that “patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country” — the most in the nearly three years the question was asked since Donald Trump’s first White House term.

They then quoted AOC saying something rational for a change.

What is it about marching patriotically and peacefully that they don’t understand? Anyone sick of hearing about the J6 riot and protest yet?

