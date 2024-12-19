Disney Wants You Back: They Ditched Trans Dialogue in New Film

Disney shifted a bit on its extreme woke gender ideology. It’s a good sign, but they have spent years promoting the ideology in children.

Deadline writes:

Pixar‘s new animated series Win or Lose, set for a 2025 premiere on Disney+, will no longer include a transgender storyline.

Disney has eliminated “a few lines of dialogue” from an episode that references a character’s gender identity, we’ve learned.

Disney released a statement to Deadline confirming the change, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, saying that “when it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

They finally noticed that parents don’t like sexual indoctrination in their children.

This is the shift we thought we’d never see. However, they’d have to do a lot more to be worthy of trust. As long as they have radical leftists running the place, we have our doubts.

