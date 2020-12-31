Axios publishes pure Chinese Communist propaganda

Axios published a pure China propaganda piece on the 29th. It ignored the CCP’s total indifference to human life and rights. There was no mention of slave labor, nor did they bring up the fact that China lied to the world about the virus. When the virus took hold, the CCP lied. In fact, they didn’t let their citizens travel within the country, but they did let them travel through the world freely. And they continued lying.

The Axios report focuses solely on how great their economy is and how they came back to life with Draconian lockdowns. Here are some excerpts:

China will end this year as the only major country in the world to see its economy grow rather than shrink.

China is operating from a position of great strength, with an economy expected to grow by 8.4% in 2021.

“However many times you hear the China growth story, it continues to have the capacity to shock and amaze,” says Columbia historian Adam Tooze. “In scale and speed, it is unlike any previous experience.”

By contrast, after shrinking by 3.6% this year and growing by a projected 4% next year, the U.S. economy is going to end 2021 just 0.25% larger than it was at the beginning of 2020.

What happened: Wuhan, China, was the first area in the world to get locked down in an attempt to get the coronavirus under control. Today, its nightclubs are packed with revelers, none of whom feel the need to wear masks or social distance.

They also promoted their Draconian lockdowns: The lockdown, which lasted 76 days in Wuhan, was particularly strict, with only one member of each household permitted to leave home every couple of days for necessary supplies.

Then the clincher. They want Biden to charm and nudge the CCP who are miles ahead of us and are working hard to take over the world: It will take all of Biden’s charm and diplomatic savvy to be able to put together a coalition capable of constraining China — or even just nudging it in a more U.S.-friendly direction.

2020 in a nutshell: China gives the world a virus; @realDonaldTrump gives us a vaccine. Biden family sells out to China to get rich; @realDonaldTrump stands up to China to keep American workers from going broke. You're welcome! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 31, 2020