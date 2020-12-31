Senator Hawley explains why he will object to the election certification

Senator Josh Hawley explained on Fox News why he is objecting to the certification of the electoral college votes. As he said, Democrats have done this for years, but now when Republicans have concerns, we are supposed to sit down and shut up.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the certification process on January 6th.
He is the first Republican senator to do so.
Watch:
Somebody has to stand up. 74 million Americans are not going to be told their voices don’t matter pic.twitter.com/DMa7sRyoAh
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 31, 2020
Sen. Josh Hawley is awesome. I questioned his action re: the recent bills. I was wrong(yikes!), he had a plan along with several other Rs for that debacle. I need to learn more patience, and learn to play chess better. Or something.
This latest announcement on the certification on the electoral votes from the fraudulently counted swing states shows he has ‘grit’. Sen. Hawley is going against the wishes of the establishment to bring an honest counting to the election.
With all the rest of the info regarding how the voting was done via Dominion machines coming out at this time, he has shown to be a true representative of “We the People”. Proud of one of the two senators from my state(MO).
Unlike the other senator from MO.
Just sayin’.
thank you Senator. we are with you.