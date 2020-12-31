Senator Hawley explains why he will object to the election certification

Senator Josh Hawley explained on Fox News why he is objecting to the certification of the electoral college votes. As he said, Democrats have done this for years, but now when Republicans have concerns, we are supposed to sit down and shut up.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the certification process on January 6th.

Somebody has to stand up. 74 million Americans are not going to be told their voices don’t matter pic.twitter.com/DMa7sRyoAh — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 31, 2020