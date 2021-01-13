Axios reports McConnell’s most likely to vote for impeachment

Sources tell far-left and sometimes unreliable Axios that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump on impeachment. That would be a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

That may or may not be true — it’s coming from mainstream media.

Republican representatives Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and John Katko, Fred Upton, Jaime Beutler, are already onboard the hate-Trump impeachment train per official announcements.

A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice. If convicted, he can’t run again.

The impeachment farce begins this afternoon.

According to the report, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy would love a Trumpless world, says Axios, but doesn’t want to do so publicly.

Some Republicans see an impeachment conviction as “making him Jesus…truly stupid.” It would, however, keep him from running for any office again.

McCarthy’s efforts towards a light punishment – a censure – has died.

ALLEGEDLY, SENTIMENT TURNED AGAINST HIM

Republican sentiment turned swiftly against the unrepentant Trump yesterday, starting with a New York Times report that McConnell is “pleased” that Democrats are moving to impeach Trump.

The NY Times lies constantly, and Axios is often inaccurate when repeating sources, so don’t run to the bank with this.

THE REPUBLICANS PLAYING THE DEMOCRAT GAME

This was followed by a statement from House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican leader, who said of Trump’s alleged abetting of the Capitol “mob”: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.”

Unless she knows something we don’t, such as he colluded with the rioters, she’s a human hyperbole.

Other Republican House members joining Cheney in supporting impeachment (via AP): Reps. John Katko of New York, a former federal prosecutor; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, an Air Force veteran; Fred Upton of Michigan; and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington.

McConnell, 78, knows this fight will be his legacy. “If you’re McConnell, you want to be remembered for defending the Senate and the institution,” said a Republican familiar with McConnell’s thinking.

McConnell is allegedly furious at Trump for his total lack of remorse for the Capitol siege and believes that Trump could only be an impediment to Republicans regaining the Senate majority that they lost on the president’s watch.

His wife, Elaine Chao, resigned soon after the riot, using the riot as the reason.

REPUBLICANS, A DYING PARTY?

Many do believe there is reason to be angry that President Trump is perceived as interfering in the Senatorial races with his efforts on voter integrity. Would it have mattered?

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller, citing a poll of battleground-state voters by John McLaughlin, said: “[I]f you’re a Republican who votes for impeachment, you’re likely serving your last term.”

We’ll see. The hate mob is huge and powerful. Why do you think the Big Tech oligarchs are operating freely?

One well-wired Republican allegedly put it: “People have been waiting for Trump to do himself in since the escalator ride. If we want him gone, Republicans are going to have to take him down.”

Those establishment types would say that. They’d sooner be communists and be elites than freedom fighters in the trenches.

Rasmussen reported Tuesday that 49% of Americans approve of Donald J. Trump’s performance.

