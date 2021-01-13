Geraldo turns on his good friend Donald and wants him impeached

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Trump after last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate two ice rinks, a carousel, and a golf course.

Geraldo Rivera, who always says he’s a good friend of Trump’s, strongly supports impeachment, says losing made Trump “crazy” and he “unleashed a mob.”

No one is pleased. The Left still hates him for even supporting anything Donald Trump said or did and now the Right hates him more.

Geraldo began his tweet fest with this: A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see.

He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right.

He also claimed Clinton was impeached for lying about a blow job, but it is the unreliable Geraldo. It was more than that. Clinton lied under oath to a Federal Grand Jury, obstruction of justice in his dealings with various potential witnesses.

He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

Regardless of how Senate ultimately votes, it’s entirely appropriate that #DonaldTrump be #Impeached by the House. He knew what mob intended from the jump. #StopTheSteal crowd was raucous & seething. Many were armed-All angry. What the hell did #POTUS think they were going to do? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

#DonaldTrump #DonaldTrumpJr #RudyGiuliani were complicit in unleashing snarling, seething, shouting mob that invaded & defaced the Capitol. They must apologize-show contrition for grievous loss of life & pain inflicted. They must reach out to families of dead & beg forgiveness. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

1998 #BillClinton was impeached for lying about getting a blow job in Oval Office. No one drowned in tidal wave of hypocrisy that followed. #DonaldTrump 22 years later lit a fuse that exploded in the U.S. Capitol. Unleashed & incited by Trump his mob killed 5, & paralyzed gov’t. https://t.co/Q6g2TBfT10 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

