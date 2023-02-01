Weapons Biden Left Behind in Afghanistan Are in Terrorists’ Hands in Kashmir

Some of the weapons that Joe Biden left behind after his surrender of Afghanistan are showing up in Kashmir. Experts say this could be the beginning of the “weapons’ global journey,” reports NBC News.

“Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir tell NBC News that militants trying to annex the region for Pakistan are carrying M4s, M16s and other U.S.-made arms and ammunition that have rarely been seen in the 30-year conflict.”

They are US weapons left behind in Afghanistan that fell into Taliban hands. Pakistan-tied terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) got hold of the weapons.

The groups trained in Afghanistan, which is now a terrorist nation.

Top Republican Rep. Mike Waltz slammed the Biden administration and promised to hold the Biden administration to account on Monday after hearing news of terrorists using the weapons.

Biden arranged for zero oversight and couldn’t care less about how he handled Afghanistan. He didn’t care when 700 Afghans and 13 soldiers died. Biden didn’t care when Afghans who helped us or who are legal residents were left behind.

“Rest assured, we will be holding hearings and looking into the consequences of leaving so much military equipment behind.”

Rep. Mike Waltz, a former Green Beret, said it was the predictable result of the chaotic 2021 withdrawal.

