Ayatollah’s calls for destruction of Israel don’t violate Twitter rules

A Knesset committee was stunned to learn on Wednesday that while tweets from President Donald Trump are flagged with warning labels by the social media giant, those calling for the destruction of Israel by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei are not.

It’s nothing unusual for our U.S. social media, which, make no mistake, is powerful.

The Knesset hearing on the topic of social media anti-Semitism took place at the end of a 48-hour boycott of Twitter by Jewish groups protesting the social media giant’s handling of anti-Semitic tweets by British rapper Wiley, who called Jews “cowards” and “snakes.” Twitter was accused of moving too slowly to remove the offensive content, some of which remain.

Petterson said, “So, we have an approach to world leaders that presently says that direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy saber-rattling on military-economic issues are generally not in violation of our Twitter rules.”

Why should & how can Israel be eliminated?

Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer to 9 key questions abt elimination of #Israel pic.twitter.com/HYGTkJeKGL — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 26, 2014

The U.S. govt may be able to suppress the current popular protests in various states, but they will remain like a fire under ashes. They will not be eliminated and will flare up again.

They will bring the U.S. political system down. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 31, 2020

Shocking class divisions,

increasing racial discrimination,

economic problems,

about 40 million people unemployed,

police brutality, etc have lined people up against the U.S. system and caused the U.S. to be abhorred and isolated in the world. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 31, 2020

Regarding current, ongoing events in the US and the movement against racial discrimination, our firm stance is support of the people and condemnation of the brutal behavior of the racist US government. #BlackLivesMatter #PortlandProtests — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 29, 2020