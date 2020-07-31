Obama demands all kinds of voting, an end to the filibuster, fuels ‘protesters’

Anyone who tells you mail-in voting isn’t subject to extensive fraud is lying to you. They’re LYING to you. Yet former President Obama sent the word out to his anarcho-communist minions yesterday that he wants them to fight for it now. The former president actually claimed they are “peaceful protesters” and condemned federal law enforcement for their efforts to keep them from burning down the federal courthouse.

His comments came during his eulogy for fellow Marxist Rep. John Lewis, once a great fighter for Civil Rights.

To enact those changes, President Obama recommends eliminating the filibuster. The filibuster is what gives the minority party a voice. He called it a “Jim Crow relic,” deceptively tying a Democrat Party racist set of laws to Republicans today when there is no basis for comparison.

THE FILIBUSTER, JIM CROW, REPUBLICANS TODAY

He wants the false image in our minds. Obama is Goebbelsizing us.

Obama equated the filibuster in a dishonest way to Jim Crow, a set of Democratic laws that legalized segregation of Blacks from Whites.

His main thrust was to let everyone vote any way they want at any time. While he didn’t officially call for illegal voting, his plan will definitely destroy the vote in this country. As a Marxist incrementalist, Obama has changed course and decided to go for broke. His time is now.

Falsely, he claimed Republicans are suppressing the vote at a time when more Blacks vote proportionately than Whites.

“We may no longer have to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar in order to cast a ballot,” Obama said, “but even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations, and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision — even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

Obama said that former inmates should have their voting rights restored, that the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico should have “equal representation in our government” (“they’re Americans,” he said) and that the Voting Rights Act must be renewed.

Shamefully dishonest:

After offering a shamefully dishonest comparison between George Wallace [a Democrat racist], Bull Connor [Democrat, Dixiecrat racist], and contemporary Republicans, Obama argued that passing a “voting rights” bill was worth stripping away the filibuster.

“If all this takes eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that’s what we should do,” he declared.

He is making the argument that ending the filibuster is okay to get the results they want. He is saying that 51% of D.C. should dictate to the other 49%.

IN 2005, HE SAID THE OPPOSITE

In 2005, Obama was against ending the filibuster. He explained that while the American people expected rigorous debate in Congress, “What they don’t expect is for one party — be it Republican or Democrat — to change the rules in the middle of the game so that they can make all the decisions while the other party is told to sit down and keep quiet. The American people want less partisanship in this town, but everyone in this chamber knows that if the majority chooses to end the filibuster — if they choose to change the rules and put an end to democratic debate — then the fighting and the bitterness and the gridlock will only get worse.”

In 2005, he spoke for the filibuster against any Republican efforts to abandon it. He has changed his mind or is it just convenient to end it now with Democrats on the edge of declaring permanent one-party rule?

Ending the filibuster, a long-regaled ideologically neutral procedure going back at least to Cato the Younger, is pushed by those who seek all the power of government.

“One day Democrats will be in the majority again, and this rule change will be no fairer to a Republican minority than it is to a Democratic minority,” Obama warned in 2005. Nothing has changed except for the desire of Democrats to achieve their permanent electoral majority now. The end justifies the means party sees their future in total control.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

He encouraged his communist rabble:

Calling for a type of voting that will bring back the corrupt practice of stuffing the ballot boxes:

Any one and any way:

He really wants the corrupt voting now as Democrats parade a candidate round who clearly has dementia:

