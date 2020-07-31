Woman whipped into a mask frenzy by media say, “I hope you all die!”

In a viral video, an elderly, masked woman can be seen aggressively walking up to a young mother and her two small children to berate her for all going maskless. The mother is heard defending her children.
The elderly woman is in a frenzy, whipped up by the media.
“They’re not supposed to wear them,” the mother can be heard saying in apparent defense of her children not wearing masks.
The elderly woman fires back, “That’s not true,” shaking her head.
“I HOPE YOU ALL DIE!”
The elderly woman doesn’t care about the mother’s insistence that the young kids with her don’t need masks, and keep staring down the woman and children, saying, “I hope you all die!”
The mother responds, “You’re being ridiculous. You take care of yourself. ‘Bye.”
The elderly woman repeats the vile comment.
“I hope you all die because you’re going to kill me and my husband,” she shouts.
According to WGCL-TV, the incident took place in a Walmart store in Gainesville, Georgia, earlier this month.
The station identified the young woman as Desiree Alis Vansickle, a young mother of three.
People are going crazy. Thank the media.
Watch:
Look how the panic from the left stirs up hatred. It’s a form of assault from an ill person. Store management should advise her to stop shopping there or change her behavior.
If this woman was so afraid of the mother and her daughters will make her and her husband sick then SHE should stay away from them, SHE should practice social distancing and not engage in a face to face confrontation. What she did could be considered assault.
I was listening to a radio show the other day that quoted from the article a doctor who specializes in this type of medicine published in the New England Journal of Medicine that said casual contact cannot spread this virus, the contact must be close and last for several minutes. The article also stated asymptomatic people don’t spread the virus. This is not to imply sneezing or coughing in you face will not spread this but that spreads every other virus as well. Bottom line is if you’re sick then YOU wear a mask to protect others or if you’re vulnerable or just want to then YOU wear a mask. But I am none of the above so LEAVE ME ALONE. And, yes, if I want to patronize a private business that requires it I will wear one but probably go somewhere else. And if I feel symptoms I will stay home or if I must go out in public such as to a doctor I will wear one and I will avoid any contact with people. But if I am sick I will not go shopping.
This doctor is not the final source and, of course, many disagree. But again, the bottom line is YOU wear a mask if you choose, just leave me alone.
Face masks reduce Oxygen intake by breathing back part of the carbon dioxide trapped in the mask. Less oxygen leads to inflammation, which leads to higher cortisol to calm down the inflammation, which leads to a weakened immune system.
The sheeps like the old women in the article can’t put together two synapses and she criticizes the ones informed capable of having critical thinking.
That’s what the New World Order needs, sheeps.
Why would someone that wears a mask complain about the ones that do not, if the mask is protecting them?
Why would someone that had a vaccine complains about the one that doesn’t, as long as they’re protected?
Ah, perhaps because they know deep inside them that the masks and vaccines are worst than useless, actually bringing more harm.
Just imagine what Humanity does. We got to the point that human tissue is injected into humans.
Monkey, dog tissues and others get injected into humans.
And the sheeps don’t see anything wrong. Perhaps that’s why they’re sheeps.
The Cure is out there sheep heads, it’s called Hydroxychloroquine.
That’s where the fight should be, with the criminal health authorities that denies you access to it!