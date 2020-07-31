Woman whipped into a mask frenzy by media say, “I hope you all die!”

In a viral video, an elderly, masked woman can be seen aggressively walking up to a young mother and her two small children to berate her for all going maskless. The mother is heard defending her children.

“They’re not supposed to wear them,” the mother can be heard saying in apparent defense of her children not wearing masks.

The elderly woman fires back, “That’s not true,” shaking her head.

“I HOPE YOU ALL DIE!”

The elderly woman doesn’t care about the mother’s insistence that the young kids with her don’t need masks, and keep staring down the woman and children, saying, “I hope you all die!”

The mother responds, “You’re being ridiculous. You take care of yourself. ‘Bye.”

The elderly woman repeats the vile comment.

“I hope you all die because you’re going to kill me and my husband,” she shouts.

According to WGCL-TV, the incident took place in a Walmart store in Gainesville, Georgia, earlier this month.

The station identified the young woman as Desiree Alis Vansickle, a young mother of three.

