AZ AG begs Biden to seal the border, it might be “too late” (video)

















A top Arizona official is urging Washington to fix the crisis before it is “too late.” More than the population of Delaware came in illegally in months. Drugs are pouring in and so are COV-afflicted aliens.

In an urgent appeal to the Department of Homeland Security that echoes others from neighboring states, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich pressed Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to seal up the border before the situation gets worse.

In his two-page letter, which you can read below, he warned about coronavirus cases in the state but also said the human crossings are diverting attention away from the surge in drugs crossing the border if left unchecked because border officials are too busy catching, documenting, and then releasing illegal immigrants.

“I call on your department to reverse course before it is too late for our nation,” Brnovich wrote.

He requested a response from Mayorkas by Friday, Aug. 13.

Brnovich discussed his letter, along with his concerns, in a Fox News interview Wednesday morning. Watch below.

“Sent a letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas today with serious concerns about COVID-positive migrants who may be released into Arizona communities. The Biden Administration is not enforcing immigration laws or ensuring Americans’ public health and safety,” Brnovich tweeted.

Watch the clip:

ICYMI: Earlier this morning, @GeneralBrnovich joined @ainsleyearhardt on @FoxNews to discuss the letter he sent this week to Sec. Mayorkas about COVID-positive migrants in our communities. AZ AG on migrant surge: Biden has been ‘hijacked’ by far left https://t.co/4rCLE93Mu4 — Daniel Stefanski (@DStefanskiAZ) August 11, 2021

READ THE LETTER BELOW THE AD

Secretary Mayorkas Letter 8…

Related















