AmEx to employees: capitalism’s racist, whites are supremacists, racist, privileged

















The American Express Company has launched a critical-race-theory training program that teaches employees capitalism is fundamentally racist. They also ask them to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and rank themselves on a hierarchy of “privilege.”

I stopped writing this for a few minutes to cancel my AmEx account.

Activist reporter Christopher Rufo has a whistleblower who gave him the information.

AmEx executives created an internal “Anti-Racism Initiative” following the death of George Floyd last year.

The initiative subjects employees to an extensive training program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” and “intersectionality.”

In a foundational session, an outside consulting firm called Paradigm trained AmEx employees to deconstruct their own intersectional identities, mapping their “race, sexual orientation, body type, religion, disability status, age, gender identity, [and] citizenship” onto an official company worksheet.

It’s all based on skin color and hatred of white people and total disregard of the ability of black people to succeed on their own.

After employees categorize their identities, they can determine whether they have “privilege” or whether they are a member of a “marginalized group” that is “underrepresented, stigmatized, or otherwise undervalued in society.” Thus, employees can judge their position on the intersectional hierarchy—presumably with straight white males in the oppressor position, and racial and sexual minorities in the oppressed position.

This is warped stuff.

In a related lesson, American Express then instructed employees to change their behavior in the office based on their relative position on the racial and sexual hierarchy. The trainers provide a blue flowchart with specific rules for interacting with black, female, and LGBTQ employees: if a member of a subordinate group is present, employees should practice “intersectional allyship” and defer to them before speaking.

White employees can’t “speak over members of the black and African-American community.”

White employees are told not to utter phrases such as “I don’t see color,” “we are all human beings,” and “everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough,” which are categorized as “microaggressions” against their black colleagues.

They invited Professor Khalil Muhammad, a great grandson of the Nation of Islam founder. It was the so-called anti-racism training. He argues against capitalism as racist.

One reason this is very concerning is corporations seem to be melding with Chinese Communist Party-style business values.

Muhammad told the employees, “American Express has to do its own digging about how it sits in relationship to this history of racial capitalism,” said Muhammad. “You are complicit in giving privileges in one community against the other, under the pretext that we live in a meritocratic system where the market judges everyone the same.”

After blathering about racist oppression, Muhammad then encouraged AmEx executives to begin “the deep redistributive and reparative work” and to “lobby [the government] for the kinds of social policies that reflect your values.” He wants race-based reparations which is absurd.

AmEx also wants its employees to "learn about covert white supremacy.

