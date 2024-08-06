AZ AG: No Charges for Ellis Testifying in Electors Case

The Arizona attorney general said Jenna Ellis had signed a cooperation agreement in his fake elector’s criminal case. In exchange for her cooperation, all charges against Ellis have been dropped.

The electors were alternatives never approved by Congress, and all of this is moot. In other words, nothing happened. Additionally, it was done with legal advice.

We don’t know what Ellis plans to say but they did decide to remove her charges. It’s no coincidence they did this before the November election to let people know the Georgia case is still on.

This is why I don’t want to see Donald Trump insulting Gov. Kemp, secretary of state Raffensperger, and Kemp’s wife. Kemp and Raffensperger are jerks, but they are popular and have power.

JUST IN: Arizona AG announces that Jenna Ellis has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the fake electors criminal case. pic.twitter.com/HdJDDOVjDN — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 5, 2024

We knew Ellis turned state’s evidence, whatever that is, last year. That isn’t new. What is new is that the Attorney General decided to exonerate her before the election. It’s bait for Donald Trump to wrap him up in petty, irrelevant squabbles.