AZ GOP lawmakers request an audit of voting machines & software

The Arizona House and Senate have called for an audit of the Maricopa County election software and equipment. They are responding to the voter fraud allegations by the Trump team.

In a news release Friday, GOP leaders of the Republican-controlled legislature sought an independent audit of Dominion Voting Systems software used in Maricopa County, KTAR report.

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican said that Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors “is supportive of conducting an independent audit of their voting software and equipment,” adding: “It is important we maintain all of the voting public’s confidence in our elections, and this is a positive step.”

House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, a Republican, said that “a significant number of voters believe that fraud occurred,” citing “the number of irregularities” that allegedly occurred in Maricopa County and elsewhere in the state.

“Especially concerning,” he said, “are the allegations made surrounding the vendor Dominion,” adding that the county needs to carry out a “forensic audit on the Dominion software to make sure the results were accurate.”

Let’s find out once and for all. If there is no problem, then at least we will know.