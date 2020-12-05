MI judge orders a forensic examination of Dominion voting machines

A Michigan judge has ordered a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. Finally a judge with common sense. Even if there is nothing wrong, shouldn’t we find out after votes flipped and half the country thinks they’re lying about it?

BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS.

Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines.

This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden.

Spiking of votes by Dominion happenned all over the state.

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2020