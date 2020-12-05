MI judge orders a forensic examination of Dominion voting machines

M. Dowling
A Michigan judge has ordered a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. Finally a judge with common sense. Even if there is nothing wrong, shouldn’t we find out after votes flipped and half the country thinks they’re lying about it?

