Judge rules in Trump Nevada case

A Nevada judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s formal challenge to the state’s election results with prejudice on Friday. With prejudice is bad.

He ruled that the campaign failed to substantiate its claims of voter fraud or offer any basis for annulling more than 1.3 million votes cast in the state’s presidential race.

In a detailed, 35-page decision, Judge James T. Russell of the Nevada District Court in Carson City allegedly vetted each claim made by the Trump campaign and found that none was supported by convincing proof.

Lawyers for Trump are expected to appeal Russell’s decision to the Nevada Supreme Court as part of their effort to overturn Biden’s so-called victory in key battleground states.

The campaign “did not prove under any standard of proof that illegal votes were cast and counted, or legal votes were not counted at all, due to voter fraud, nor in an amount equal to or greater than” Biden’s margin of victory, which was about 33,600 votes, Russell wrote.

