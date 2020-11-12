FoxIt Watch Fox cut off Rep saying it’s confirmed 10K dead voted in MI

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R,TX) was cut off on Fox ‘News’ this morning for telling the truth. He said there are sworn affidavits showing 10,000 dead people voted in Michigan. The host cut him off and couldn’t have cared less about the dead voting.
This isn’t guesswork. There are sworn affidavits that it happened.
He said this isn’t an even-handed censorship, using the example of Hillary saying the election was stolen from her without being censorship. Rep. Gohmert said we are living in very Orwellian times.
We are and it’s very dangerous.
Watch:
Rep. Gohmert mentioned the huge rally to be held tomorrow in D.C. that no one is allowed to discuss on social media. It’s censored.
On the way to Washington, D.C. #StopTheSteaI pic.twitter.com/zb9sIAgpwT
— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) November 12, 2020
Only watch specific persons on Fox.
Please stop supporting F0X. I like Tucker, but we need F0X to tank! Their shelf life is o v e r. They had a long run. All the big names on there that we know are multimillionaires. Tucker sold his house in DC for 4 Million $$ last year. He has a home in New England also. His wife is heir to the Swanson estate.