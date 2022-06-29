BA.5 Is In New York City – “Worst Version” Yet

New COVID Wave Is Starting With the ‘Worst Version’ of Omicron?

A new COVID wave appears to be starting in New York City, fueled by the strongest subvariant of the omicron strain of coronavirus to date – BA.5. That is according to one of the city’s top epidemiologists on Tuesday.

New York City is the place that fed the original virus spread.

The BA.5 subvariant, first seen in South Africa and then Portugal, is considered by some experts to be the “worst version” of omicron yet. It allegedly doesn’t cave to prior immunity and it transmits more readily.

Dr. Jay Varma, a Weill Cornell epidemiologist and formerly then-mayor Bill de Blasio’s top public health advisor during the pandemic, said infections appear to have stabilized at a high level in the city, rather than dropping.

“The decline of reported #COVID19 cases in NYC has stopped. Reported cases are at a high plateau, which means the actual transmission is very high when you account for the >20x under-counting. This is likely the beginning of a BA.5 wave,” Varma tweeted.

Just in time for the election. They opened a Monkeypox office in New York City also.

Take your vitamins, people. Eat well, get enough sleep, reduce stress, and live your lives. Be careful out there, but not too careful. Let’s wait and see.

