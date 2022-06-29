Former Clerk-Aide Drops the Gossip Hammer on Donald Trump

The J6 committee is now reduced to witnesses who gossip and lie. What a comedown for these representatives.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who made her debut on the stage of ‘J6, The Insurrection’ on Tuesday, appears to have serious memory problems or she is a bald-faced liar. Her entire testimony was gossip. Media gently calls it hearsay but euphemisms aside, it was gossip with some potential lies mixed into the Cassidy witches’ brew.

THE NOTE

She claimed to have written a note dictated by Mark Meadows telling J6 people to leave the Capitol.

The note read, “Anyone who entered the Capitol without proper authority should leave immediately.”

However, former White House attorney Eric Herschmann previously testified that he wrote the note. Liz Cheney knew he testified that he wrote the note.

A spokesperson for Eric Herschmann told ABC News on Tuesday that the note was written by Herschmann on Jan. 6.

“The handwritten note that Cassidy Hutchinson testified was written by her was in fact written by Eric Herschmann on January 6, 2021,” Herschmann’s spokesperson said, The Washington Examiner reports.

“All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann,” the spokesperson added.

She claimed it was her handwriting.

OVERHEARD MAGNETOMETER COMMENT

Hutchinson relayed how Trump had allegedly wanted security magnetometers removed before he gave his typical stump speech at the Ellipse on the morning of the riot/parade.

Trump’s complaint was that the metal detectors were preventing people with weapons from coming in and filling out the crowd. Hutchinson recalled that Trump said “something to the effect of, ‘I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.’”

This is based on what she says she overheard. There is no corroborating testimony that we know of in this matter.

SEIZING THE WHEEL GOSSIP

Later that day, she was told that an irate Trump had tried to seize the wheel of his vehicle, tussling with a Secret Service agent, upon being told that he could not go to the Capitol.

That is more gossip. It’s not clear if there was a divider separating the President and the driver but most vehicles have one. Plus, Biden loves these agents and it doesn’t make sense that he would do something like that. More importantly, everyone involved says it’s not true.

NBC News reported after Hutchinson’s appearance that the Secret Service agent and the driver of the limousine were willing to testify under oath, asserting that they were not assaulted and that Trump had never sought to grab the steering wheel.

TRUMP THREW LUNCH AT THE WALL

She also claimed he threw things like his lunch when he was angry with Bill Barr. She saw ketchup dripping down the wall, she claims. An unnamed valet told her Trump threw it so you can take that right to the bank.

Without any evidence, she told Liz Cheney, the star of the made-for-TV film, “There were several times,” she said, “that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth,” sending dishes crashing to the floor.

GOSSIP, GOSSIP, GOSSIP

There is more gossip but maybe it would be better to stop gossiping by repeating her gossip.

If you read media accounts, they are going wild with it and presenting it in the most anti-Trump, pro-Hutchinson terms. Check out The Hill depiction as one example. For them, it’s more about the picture she painted. But, if she did it with lies and gossip, is that a picture we need to see?

Her entire testimony was vicious gossip that is worthy of a gossip rag.

They are clearly biased, but for me, this one-sided star chamber, professionally produced with edited clips, by a panel of Trump haters is not worth watching. Then adding gossip from the clerk-secretary-aide just makes it more of a scam.

Additionally, Hutchinson was hoping to go to Mar-e-lago as a secretary but didn’t get the job. She really wanted to work for the man who throws things and grabs steering wheels.

Trump is victimized a lot by the Left.

Wise up, people. You are being scammed again by the same people who scam you all the time to get elected, along with their lying media.

Related