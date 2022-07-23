Baby & Toddler Have Monkeypox in the US

A toddler and an infant have monkeypox in what are the first cases of child monkeypox in the US. The children were likely infected by “household contacts.” Both had contact with gay or bisexual men, the CDC chief says.

One is a toddler in California, while the other infant is not a US resident and was “transiting through” Washington D.C., officials said. I hope the toddler isn’t trafficked.

Monkeypox is risky for young children.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky said they had contact with gay or bisexual men.

It was unclear when they caught the virus, or what symptoms they had. Daily Mail online reports, they are receiving the antiviral TPOXX, which can help stop an infection in its tracks by interfering with the virus’s maturation.

They are the first cases among children to be detected in America. There are currently more than 2,500 cases of monkeypox in the U.S. — the second biggest outbreak in the world behind only Spain with 3,000.

Children under the age of eight are at high risk of severe monkeypox.

A boy under 10 years old has also tested positive for the virus in the Netherlands.

When will the lock down gay men?

