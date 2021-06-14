Babylon Bee Takes It to The NY Times and they caved



















The Babylon Bee is a humorous right-leaning satire website that drives the far-left media, social media, and fact-checkers crazy.

The left doesn’t like effective satire. The Capitalism page kept getting knocked down for memes. They would say obvious satire was spreading “false news.”

Facebook de-monetized the Bee over a “witch” article. Twitter pulled a similar stunt.

The Bee is very popular.

That irked the unfunny New York Times and Big Tech who have claimed they publish “misinformation under the guise of satire.”

In March, Bee CEO Seth Dillon suggested that the site would take legal action if the Times did not correct an article they published about Facebook’s failure “recognizing irony.” The Bee wanted them to remove all references to the Babylon Bee as a “misinformation” website because it was, in the Bee’s view, defamatory.

Dillon took to Twitter today with an update, and it’s great news for a change. The NY Times caved.

Big update here. The @nytimes has responded to our demand letter by removing defamatory statements about us from their article. Here’s their email to our counsel notifying us of the correction. https://t.co/lv0eYo6NzK pic.twitter.com/OLi5KzMzej — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2021

We objected to this pretty strongly, so @MikeIsaac removed the sentence that said we trafficked in misinformation. In its place, he put an update that said we’d feuded with @snopes and @Facebook about whether we’re misinformation or satire. But that wasn’t true, either. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2021

This is huge. The NY Times was using misinformation to smear us as being a source of it. That’s not merely ironic; it’s malicious. We pushed back hard and won. Thanks to everyone who voiced and offered their support. We don’t have to take this nonsense lying down. Remember that. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2021

