U.S. Military’s indoctrinating service members in anti-America hate



















Senator Tom Cotton and Rep. Dan Crenshaw launched a whistleblower website for service members experiencing Marxism, political indoctrination inside the U.S. military.

During a recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) revealed there were hundreds of whistleblower complaints from members of the military reporting on efforts to indoctrinate them.

The reason given for the indoctrination includes eliminating extremism. Cotton said it’s a “very specific kind of anti-American indoctrination” embedding into the military.

When he spoke to Secretary Austin about it, Austin said that “diversity, equity, and inclusion” were important to the military now, and that they wanted a military that looked like America.

He must think America is a communist country.

The scariest part of this is there were only hundreds of complaints, not thousands.

Watch:

Tom Cotton “I have received, along with Congressman Crenshaw, SEVERAL HUNDRED whistleblower complaints about Pentagon extremist and diversity training,” “These are not my words,these are the words of your own troops.” pic.twitter.com/lVXQ80K1fJ — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) June 12, 2021

OUTRAGEOUS HATE TRAINING

“One Marine told us a military history training session was replaced with mandatory training on police brutality, White privilege, and systemic racism. He reported that several officers are now leaving his unit citing that training,” Mr. Cotton said. “Another service member told us that their unit was required to read ‘White Fragility’ by Robin DiAngelo, which claims – and this is a quote- ‘White people raised in Western society are conditioned in a White supremacist world view.’” Another was told the entire Army was racist.

He said one airman complained that an exercise called “privilege walk” was a “racist exercise.”

“Members of the wing were ordered to separate themselves by race and gender in order to stratify people based on their perceived privilege,” Mr. Cotton said, in describing the airman’s complaint.

“Mr. Secretary, we’re hearing reports of plummeting morale, growing mistrust between the races and sexes, where none existed just six months ago, and unexpected retirements and separations, based on these trainings alone,” Cotton said.

Cotton described a separate incident, noting a “Marine told us a military history training session was replaced with mandatory training on police brutality, White privilege, and systemic racism.”

“He reported that several officers are now leaving his unit citing that training,” Cotton stated.

‘Wokeness’ in the military has become obvious in recruitment ads recently. Austin made it clear he was going to purge the military of so-called extremism. We’ll end up with far-left BLM types in the military and the police as the neo-communism closes in.

Related

















