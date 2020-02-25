Bernie repeats praise of Castro’s Cuba & throws China in

Bernie Sanders was questioned by ‘Fredo’ Cuomo at a CNN town hall on Monday. He doubled down on his praise of Castro’s Cuba and then praised the authoritarian communist government of China.

“I will take one more step down the road from the stigma from some of your fellow Democrats,” Chris Cuomo said during a Sanders town hall event. “You said on 60 Minutes this weekend, ‘It is unfair to say that everything is bad with the way that Fidel Castro ruled in Cuba.’

“Now, Democratic members of Congress who represent Cuban Americans in Florida, obviously you got to win there, they’re attacking your comment as absolutely unacceptable, singing the praises of a murderous tyrant,” Cuomo continued. “Response?”

“The response was when Fidel Castro first came to power … he initiated a major literacy program,” Sanders claimed wrongly.

“There was a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate. He formed a literacy brigade, they went out and helped people learn to read and write. You know what? I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing.”

Castro’s literacy program was an indoctrination program.

CHINA’S GREAT TOO

Sanders then regaled communist China. Chinese communists murdered 45 million of its own people to bring in communism. They currently have at least a million Muslims in concentration camps getting re-trained.

“China is an authoritarian country becoming more and more authoritarian. But can anyone deny, I mean the facts are clear, that they have taken more people out of extreme poverty than any country in history,” Sanders continued. “Do I get criticized because I say that? It’s the truth. So that is the fact, end of discussion.”

That is absolutely untrue. Communism never takes anyone out of poverty. What got people out of poverty was the capitalism of the United States.

‘FREDO’ THINKS COMMUNISM IS UPLIFTING

It’s ironic that Chris Cuomo put Bernie on the spot. It’s ‘Fredo’ who said communism is uplifting. It isn’t — ever.

CNN host Chris Cuomo, the brother of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, said about communism, “What is the point of this communist regime [Cuba] if it is not to truly make everyone equal — not at the lowest level; not by demoralizing everyone, but lifting everyone up?” Too many Democrats now believe that in principle.

Many Democrats feel the same way about Castro and Cuba as Bernie. It’s evident in their politics. CNN and these other networks that now object to the hard-left senator are duplicitous. They are the ones who gave the hard-left the ability to rise in power.

Sanders sees Castro as heroic and China as a socialist success story.