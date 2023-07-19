Democrat FTC Targeted Musk for Supporting Free Speech

The Federal Trade Commission pressured an independent third-party auditing firm to find Twitter violated the terms of its FTC settlement agreement. This information came out in a motion filed last week in federal court.

That misconduct and the FTC’s repudiation of the terms of the settlement agreement entitle Twitter to vacate the consent order, its lawyers maintain.

According to The Federalist, this latest development holds significance beyond Twitter’s fight with the FTC.

It goes right to the heart of American free speech.

It’s all in the details. It shows further evidence that the Biden administration targeted Twitter because its owner Elon Musk supported free speech. The Biden agencies are members of the digital industrial censorship complex.

President Joe Biden’s Federal Trade Commission quickly opened an investigation into Twitter’s protection of user data after the takeover. Musk’s legal team has released a court filing detailing its corrupt strategy to tear down the company.

An employee at the consulting firm Ernst and Young testified that the FTC pressured employees to write a negative analysis of Twitter’s data security methods. Bureaucrats made it clear that smearing Musk would be the predetermined outcome of the report, he said. The employee feared that the FTC would make “challenges” for the company if it refused to write it.

Ironically, he made these statements during a deposition that was supposed to help the government’s case.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about a potential FTC vendetta against Musk over the Twitter Files. The exposure of internal communications revealed a massive censorship regime within federal agencies. They suppressed and punished dissent and conservative views on social media platforms. This exposure of censorship came almost entirely through Musk.

Back in March, the demand letters got leaked to the Wall Street Journal and forced the FTC to retreat temporarily from its attempts to police journalism.

Miranda Devine of the NY Post has a theory about this:

This is why Biden sicced the FTC onto Elon Musk and why Biden’s Wall Street buddies tried to destroy Musk’s Tesla. Probably why establishment type Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at NBCUniversal was brought in as Twitter CEO, to effect a ceasefire. #DelawareGangster https://t.co/Nt8IKmN4b8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 17, 2023

