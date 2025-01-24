Trump Orders The Department of Education’s DEI Dismantled

President Trump has issued an executive order to dismantle Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government, specifically targeting the Department of Education, where millions in DEI-related contracts have been canceled and staff placed on leave.

The U.S. Department of Education has taken action to eliminate harmful Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including references to them in public-facing communication channels and its associated workforce. These actions are in line with President Trump’s ongoing commitment to end illegal discrimination and wasteful spending across the federal government. They are the first step in reorienting the agency toward prioritizing meaningful learning ahead of divisive ideology in our schools, the press release states.

Al Sharpton plans to boycott companies that abandon Marxist DEI, but it won’t work this time.

The Order

The Department is ordered to remove hundreds of documents, reports, and training materials that include mention of DEI.

They must put employees who lead DEI initiatives on paid administrative leave.

The Department’s Diversity & Inclusion Council is canceled, effective immediately.

All ongoing DEI training and service contracts, which total over $2.6 million are ended.

The Department’s Equity Action Plan is withdrawn.

The whole DEI grift is collapsing.

Read the press release on this link.

